Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $842,184; Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $702,939 as Shares Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.