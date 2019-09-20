Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lifted Its Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $333,909 as Share Value Rose; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holder Westpac Banking Lowered Its Holding by $741.92 Million as Market Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 4,672 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728.97M, down from 9,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 94,635 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 322,455 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.64M for 11.60 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 48,120 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.35% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 5,547 are held by D E Shaw &. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 210,845 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 0.1% or 6,375 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 51,775 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 10,734 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 146,270 shares. First Personal Finance Serv holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connable Office reported 0.07% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has invested 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested in 116,778 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 138,018 shares to 482,295 shares, valued at $10.47B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1,387 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 7,260 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.15% stake. Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.12% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,968 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 3,730 shares. Thornburg Inv Inc holds 78,553 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 99,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 142,673 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc owns 63,562 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 54,152 shares stake.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,976 shares to 932,436 shares, valued at $273.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

