Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Facebook (FB) Position; Regional Management (RM) Shorts Up By 0.5%

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 213 shares. Advsrs Cap Limited Liability reported 7,640 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 1.18% or 37,680 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,372 shares. Valley Advisers has 3,364 shares. Factory Mutual Insur has 2.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Michael Susan Dell Foundation owns 2,778 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Essex Fin accumulated 13,039 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Park Presidio Cap has invested 8.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 273,451 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank. Alberta Investment accumulated 0.73% or 417,200 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 6,733 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings stated it has 2.01M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Sterneck Limited Company has invested 2.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. Another trade for 22,246 shares valued at $4.05M was sold by THIEL PETER.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 26.37% above currents $175.79 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.30 million activity. Schachtel John D. had bought 7,000 shares worth $182,910. Beck Robert William bought $129,950 worth of stock. 29,220 Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares with value of $792,739 were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C..

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 6 investors sold Regional Management Corp. shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Geode Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 126,245 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Sun Life Finance holds 0.06% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 8,753 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 164,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 14,137 shares. State Street holds 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 178,044 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested in 60,230 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 136,500 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Legal General Group Pcl holds 1,408 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. American Intll Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $317.81 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.