Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $524,685; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder First Long Island Investors Lifted Its Holding by $6.42 Million

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 34.82 million shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 70,631 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, up from 46,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $275.84. About 2.36M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,110 shares to 117,639 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,941 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Limited Com invested in 226,540 shares or 12.3% of the stock. 1St Source National Bank owns 147,159 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 6,058 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc owns 213,913 shares. Independent accumulated 62,530 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 350,093 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Cap Management Inc has 120,121 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,093 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP stated it has 6.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Management holds 3.05M shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Management Lc invested 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Choate Inv Advsr reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 4,337 shares to 158,254 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 24,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,195 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32M. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis Lp invested in 169,531 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Pension has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 961,047 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pitcairn holds 13,281 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,430 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd invested 2.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Colorado-based Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marietta Prns Limited Liability reported 2.63% stake. Wexford Cap LP holds 3,852 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 1.74% or 102,563 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lockheed Martin Management owns 0.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 64,805 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt accumulated 108,363 shares.