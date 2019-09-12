Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $901,824; Market Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Stake

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company 56 percent of Americans trust Facebook the least out of any major tech company; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 20/03/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 502,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.88M, down from 544,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 1,975 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,104 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 45,659 are owned by Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 13,496 shares. 31,605 are owned by Brandywine Communication. Jacobs Commerce Ca reported 78,716 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling accumulated 38,137 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership owns 82,771 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.26% or 9,235 shares in its portfolio. Harvard Inc has invested 8.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 2.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Tru owns 39,278 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.75% or 752,820 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group Incorporated accumulated 31,903 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,200 shares to 341,146 shares, valued at $70.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,710 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.