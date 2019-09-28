Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Increases Holding in Dexcom (DXCM); Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Position in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) as Stock Price Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 686,328 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 1395.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 375,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 402,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 2,990 shares to 119,456 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,972 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,273 shares to 8,839 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,247 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

