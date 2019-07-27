Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Jabodon Pt Company Has Cut Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $421,407

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.45 million shares traded or 106.44% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 3,019 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Uss Limited reported 5.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 303,715 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 10.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 104,995 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has 18.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,319 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 4.21% or 122,072 shares. Bath Savings invested in 1.22% or 49,043 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% or 273,973 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 90,714 shares. 124,928 are held by Webster Bancorp N A.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

