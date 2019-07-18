Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered By $1.13 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Image Systems (ISNS) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 41,573 shares with $4.90M value, down from 51,263 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 3 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 4 sold and decreased their equity positions in Image Systems Corporation. The investment managers in our database now own: 746,136 shares, down from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 207,871 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 75 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 7.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.99 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.