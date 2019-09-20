Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Illinoistool (ITW) Holding Raised by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 15.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Illinoistool (ITW) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 78,077 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, up from 73,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Illinoistool for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.01. About 389,069 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc. Lathrop Inv Management Corp owns 82,686 shares. Central Retail Bank And Com accumulated 4,213 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 9,838 shares. Ipswich Management holds 1.03% or 21,314 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 100 shares. 85,000 were accumulated by Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Com. 1,542 were reported by Thompson Invest Management. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd invested in 45 shares. Pennsylvania Company holds 15,433 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 67,022 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.55% or 28,482 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 22,380 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,564 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 2,573 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcastcorps (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,426 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,350 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Wealth invested in 3.39% or 84,749 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 262,715 shares. 1,705 are owned by Reinhart Ptnrs. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 52,219 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 21,456 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 194.06M shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 204,163 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Beacon Fincl, a Texas-based fund reported 23,437 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 9.19 million shares. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech holds 4.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.39 million shares. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Capital Lc holds 2.83% or 47,196 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,569 shares. Thomas White Intl owns 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares.