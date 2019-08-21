Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $842,184 as Share Value Rose; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $4.81 Million

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.48M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 10.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 121,490 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 3.29% or 1.42M shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 17,679 shares. The Maryland-based Spc Finance has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wesbanco Bank holds 359,039 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Limited Partnership holds 1,850 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.17% stake. Athena Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company reported 62,300 shares or 5.4% of all its holdings. Horrell Mgmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 124,990 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Allen Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Herald Inv Management holds 0.78% or 16,110 shares. Roberts Glore Il owns 22,477 shares. Consulate owns 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,582 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares to 484,313 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,464 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 69,946 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 28,264 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 22,917 shares stake. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Quantum Capital Mngmt has 7,763 shares. 20,587 were reported by Creative Planning. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.54M shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 97,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 23,336 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Citigroup accumulated 445,301 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset One Limited holds 0.02% or 78,071 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.27% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 639,936 shares. Coastline reported 0.08% stake.