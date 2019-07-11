Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $842,184 as Market Valuation Rose; Greystone Managed Investments Cut Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $796,328

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $203.95. About 8.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 3,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,699 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, down from 52,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.14B market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $12.94 during the last trading session, reaching $260.42. About 6.32M shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 47,877 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 3.27% or 96,827 shares. 261,835 were reported by Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership holds 306,000 shares. Fairfield Bush Company accumulated 56,122 shares. Westchester Management reported 71,814 shares or 5.84% of all its holdings. 47,643 were accumulated by Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 40,165 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Investors reported 143,465 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12.43 million shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner & Bass holds 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 131,991 shares. Coastline Tru reported 44,889 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 1.71 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 31,984 shares to 450,219 shares, valued at $24.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.65% or 184,983 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,344 shares stake. 16,191 are owned by Goelzer Inv Management. Ser holds 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2,087 shares. Fosun Int Ltd holds 11,270 shares. Eagle Lc invested in 4.15% or 4.43 million shares. 15,381 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 530,171 shares. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 6,779 shares. Moreover, Appleton Ma has 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Srb Corp invested in 0.06% or 2,740 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has invested 2.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3,905 are owned by Fincl Advisory Inc. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh accumulated 9,250 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt accumulated 1,535 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. $3.08M worth of stock was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares.