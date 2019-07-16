Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Rose; Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stake by $309,166 as Stock Price Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $204.28. About 6.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 16/04/2018 – Zuckerberg testimony undermines Facebook stance in terrorism case -U.S. court filing; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (APH) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,905 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 23,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 420,710 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82M for 26.28 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,458 shares to 34,391 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 3,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And accumulated 82,226 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.73% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 484,542 shares stake. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.03% or 231,725 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.09% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 387,830 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Btim has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 0.02% or 444 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ally Financial has 8,000 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 8,143 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 2,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,410 were reported by Corsair Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Asset Strategies Inc reported 6,987 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr LP reported 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thomasville Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 17,954 are owned by Sterneck Mngmt Lc. Associated Banc accumulated 0.86% or 89,127 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.77 million were accumulated by Sanders Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.43% or 3.22M shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 141,017 shares. Strategic Ltd Llc reported 28,064 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. 24,553 were accumulated by Webster National Bank N A. Barclays Pcl reported 5.18 million shares stake. Arcadia Inv Management Mi owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,768 shares. Da Davidson And Comm reported 81,232 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.88 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.