Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $22.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 14.69M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 91,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 70,100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.96M, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $224.42. About 771,539 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31M shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $72.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 430,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.81 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.