Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Eastern Bank Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Lifted by $1.34 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: House Energy & Commerce Committee leaders call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – Area 1 Security CEO on Atlanta Hack, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 179.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 8,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 4,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.81 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Warren said she’s not afraid to hold Big Tech companies like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) accountable – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why a Subscription Model May Be Inevitable for Facebook – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit launches Buy on Facebook, ‘king of social media’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,150 shares. Btc Mngmt Inc reported 20,095 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 60,117 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc owns 1,819 shares. Guardian Capital LP accumulated 19,349 shares. Strategic Financial invested in 0.6% or 23,523 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 1.68% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,751 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset Lc has 38,259 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs owns 125,800 shares. 16,824 were accumulated by Wexford Ltd Partnership.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLI) by 5,195 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (SPY) by 95,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,814 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “September 2019 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.