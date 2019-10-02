Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Sentiment Is 1

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 9.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc acquired 3,945 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 45,518 shares with $6.10M value, up from 41,573 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 14.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 31 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 31 sold and decreased positions in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 10.62 million shares, down from 10.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 27 Increased: 24 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 11.51% above currents $134.1 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 2,988 shares to 16,972 valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,552 shares and now owns 264,719 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It has a 5.78 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 197,494 shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc for 1.02 million shares.