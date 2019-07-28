Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Chieftain Capital Management Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $94.83 Million as Stock Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.25% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 196,117 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.56% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cookson Peirce & Company invested 1.52% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kwmg Lc reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 227,519 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). C Wide Grp A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 112,905 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 1.25% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 38,099 shares. 498,517 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated. Daiwa Sb stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,650 shares. 48,929 were accumulated by Moon Limited. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.06 million activity. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of stock or 466 shares. 3,224 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $442,302 were sold by Morrow J William. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17M. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. $4.72M worth of stock was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 the insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 1.37M shares. Provise Management Gru Lc invested in 1.03% or 38,468 shares. Cannell Peter B Co reported 290,293 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btim holds 1.02 million shares. 96,908 were accumulated by S&Co. Alethea Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 2,775 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 850,800 are held by Primecap Management Ca. Archon Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 94,500 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.46% or 323,054 shares. 2.10 million are owned by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,722 shares. Drexel Morgan & Company holds 3.08% or 18,299 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 1,261 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.