Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $901,824 as Market Valuation Rose; Carmignac Gestion Holds Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 29,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.36M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 76,513 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 509,109 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Matt Powell: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 84,030 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 4.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

