Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Trimmed by $451,188; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose, Proshare Advisors Decreased Stake by $766,475

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,164 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, down from 79,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.