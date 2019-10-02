Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Trimmed Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $451,188 as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder World Asset Management Lifted Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.46. About 3.38M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 12,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.92M, up from 532,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 22.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,571 shares to 22,629 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.5% or 12,490 shares in its portfolio. S&Co Incorporated owns 110,718 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Texas Capital Natl Bank Inc Tx reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,139 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd owns 30,600 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% or 1.54 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 22,774 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 43,433 shares. Washington Comml Bank holds 164,692 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Ami Investment Management invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Muhlenkamp Incorporated reported 125,743 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs Lp owns 418,040 shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 15,526 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 2,912 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,086 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.51% or 63,469 shares. Lone Pine Cap Llc invested 2.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). South Street Advsr Lc invested in 91,747 shares or 4.15% of the stock. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0.4% or 282,535 shares. Mathes Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,931 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Commerce reported 91,909 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc holds 0.08% or 12,606 shares. Forbes J M Llp reported 84,459 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 3,667 shares. Notis accumulated 1,500 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

