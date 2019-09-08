Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $579,008; As Grifols S A (GRFS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Josh Constine: BREAKING: Facebook says an “Unsend” feature will launch for everyone in the next few months following backlash; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 15/05/2018 – U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica -New York Times; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTRY SPOKESMAN SAYS IF THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST FACEBOOK PROVE TRUE, IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS FROM TODAY, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WILL SEE MORE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES COVERING THEIR CURRENT CITY, OTHER CITIES THEY CARE ABOUT- BLOG POST

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 545,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 2.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.85 million, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 931,085 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 225,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $236.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 694,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,759 shares, and cut its stake in Translate Bio Inc.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

