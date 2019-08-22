Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $842,184 as Share Value Rose; As Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stock Value Declined, Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 105,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 274,839 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 380,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 263,164 shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

