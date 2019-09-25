Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $901,824 as Stock Value Rose; Aristeia Capital Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $146.07. About 284,941 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com owns 18,800 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Incorporated stated it has 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Creative Planning accumulated 842,538 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axiom Interest Investors Limited Com De has 2.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 39,016 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lau Assocs reported 11,140 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Ser, a New York-based fund reported 97,792 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 2,137 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt accumulated 81,936 shares. Gm Advisory Gp reported 0.89% stake. American Inc holds 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 898,042 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.32% or 5,075 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,200 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).