Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $579,008; Aqua America (WTR) Position Maintained by Robecosam Ag

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 1.23M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: The FTC is now probing Facebook’s use of personal data; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 22/03/2018 – Facebook and Google executives clash over `fake news’; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,467 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 444,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 200 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Company owns 22,599 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 152,946 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Co owns 14,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 63,516 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,471 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 281,633 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1,585 shares. 41,553 were accumulated by Millennium Management Lc. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 299,454 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 154,309 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 269,240 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,467 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.