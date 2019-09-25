Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased by $524,685; Apollo Global Management (APO) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Raised Its Stake

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 5.06M shares traded or 102.11% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO IS SAID TO PURSUE DEAL TO CREATE $700M TOWER OWNER; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo considering IPO of cloud-hosting firm Rackspace – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

