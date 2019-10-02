Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $524,685; Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Market Value Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $189.62. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 352,833 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,414 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.54 million shares. Central Corporation accumulated 95,000 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 409,634 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 457,925 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Inv holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,683 shares. Stephens Group Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 30,142 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Company reported 403,033 shares. 117,209 were accumulated by Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability reported 24,656 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company reported 132,201 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,976 shares to 932,436 shares, valued at $273.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,861 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 58,269 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,849 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 29,704 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 1,126 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 28,285 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1,129 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn reported 52,556 shares. 16,176 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Novare Ltd Liability Corp invested in 33,219 shares. 4.24 million were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.32% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 8,996 shares. Carroll Inc holds 0.02% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 1.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,639 shares or 0.1% of the stock.