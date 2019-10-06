Biltmore Wealth Management Upped Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $814,416; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Strategic Advisors Lowered Position by $534,181

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 921,442 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 215.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 921,442 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.59 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.