Biltmore Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); Azimuth Capital Management Has Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $4.48 Million

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 26,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 14.04 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 140,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 291,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, up from 151,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 3.86 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 269,384 shares. 22,354 are held by Daiwa Securities. Sei Investments Co has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 236,847 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 8,318 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 11,336 were reported by Oarsman Cap Inc. State Street Corporation owns 30.48 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Ww Markets owns 152,630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 266,907 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Legacy Prtnrs has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Invest Of America Inc has 427,003 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,948 shares to 52,059 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,427 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).