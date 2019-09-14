Biltmore Wealth Management Increases Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Lifted Stake

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 26,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 550,489 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd holds 30,760 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 777,295 shares or 0.57% of the stock. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 337 shares. Madison Invest Holdg Inc invested in 0.28% or 112,155 shares. Boston invested 0.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hartford Investment Management accumulated 5,085 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 38,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 4,150 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 834 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 62,100 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wallace Management Inc owns 1.1% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 59,637 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Raymond James & Associates holds 67,697 shares.

