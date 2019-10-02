Biltmore Wealth Management Increases Stake in Anthem (ANTM); Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Its Position by $558,600 as Market Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.23. About 229,316 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 215.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $241.49. About 398,953 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Company Il holds 0.04% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 48,265 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,786 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 2,967 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.12% or 7,835 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.01% or 1,067 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 202 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,507 shares. 657,923 are owned by Ariel Invs. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 299,884 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.62% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 40,896 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 85,027 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance Bancorporation owns 133 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.