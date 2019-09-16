Biltmore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $382,602 as Shares Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $1.71 Million as Shares Rose

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $380.92. About 2.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 142.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 12,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,881 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 9.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 931 shares to 647 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.87 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 65,887 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $65.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.