Biltmore Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Anthem (ANTM); Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 428,807 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 215.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $257.54. About 292,079 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.45M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 148,640 shares to 376,205 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.