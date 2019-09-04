Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $936.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Private Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares to 435,671 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,845 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.