Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $936.00 Million as Shares Rose; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $2.11 Million; Valuation Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And reported 375,404 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The, Japan-based fund reported 31,958 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 50,343 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 879 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moore Cap Management Lp invested in 0.12% or 25,000 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 44,544 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Limited reported 1.76M shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp owns 28,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 456,526 shares. Allstate accumulated 4,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bronson Point, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings invested in 45,206 shares. New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone Gru stated it has 12,471 shares. Altavista Wealth Incorporated stated it has 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 5.13 million shares. De Burlo Inc holds 1.35% or 56,687 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset Management invested in 0.91% or 18,218 shares. 1.32M are owned by Dorsal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Company Inc reported 111,857 shares. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Management Limited Liability has 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,042 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp. Cs Mckee Lp holds 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 462,115 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 11.39 million shares or 5.32% of the stock.