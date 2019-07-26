Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $936.00 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Stock Rose While Hsbc Holdings Plc Boosted Position

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 11.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 1331.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 135,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 756,073 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.69% stake. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 195,526 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 314,161 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 399,767 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,108 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.28% or 153,000 shares in its portfolio. 59,661 are owned by Savant Capital Limited Liability Com. First Dallas Securities Incorporated invested in 5,760 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability owns 67,872 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.64 million shares. Towercrest Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco Bancorp N Y stated it has 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Bennicas has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addenda Capital Incorporated has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Minnesota-based Perkins Mgmt has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 7,300 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (NYSE:LYB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).