Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Tt International

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 3.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,210 shares to 18,884 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 13,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,751 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.