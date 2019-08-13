Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Chegg (CHGG) Shares Rose, Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Position by $329,840

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 6.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 364,853 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bessemer Group reported 4,083 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Aristeia Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Raymond James Fincl Svcs accumulated 26,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 15,400 shares. Act Ii Management LP invested in 9.66% or 305,258 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 5,761 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 11,000 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 2.12 million shares. American Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 238,616 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

