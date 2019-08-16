Bilibili Inc. (BILI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

We are contrasting Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.30 N/A 0.09 39.54

In table 1 we can see Bilibili Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and The Meet Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bilibili Inc.’s upside potential is 41.33% at a $19.8 average target price. Meanwhile, The Meet Group Inc.’s average target price is $7.67, while its potential upside is 125.59%. The data provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than Bilibili Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares and 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.12% of Bilibili Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. had bullish trend while The Meet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Meet Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.