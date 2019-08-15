Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Comparing side by side

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.17 82.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bilibili Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bilibili Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.6% 4.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00

Bilibili Inc. has a 41.53% upside potential and an average price target of $19.8. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s potential upside is 27.66% and its consensus price target is $17.63. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bilibili Inc. seems more appealing than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bilibili Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 44.5% respectively. About 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. has weaker performance than Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Bilibili Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.