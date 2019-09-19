Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bilibili Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8%

Analyst Ratings

Bilibili Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bilibili Inc. is $19.8, with potential upside of 30.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares and 36.8% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares. Bilibili Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.12%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. had bullish trend while Phoenix New Media Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.