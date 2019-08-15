Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) Contrasting side by side

Both Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 JMU Limited 1 0.51 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bilibili Inc. and JMU Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and JMU Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Bilibili Inc. has a 40.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bilibili Inc. and JMU Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 1.3%. 6.12% are Bilibili Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of JMU Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Bilibili Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JMU Limited.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats JMU Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.