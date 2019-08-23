Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Bilibili Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bilibili Inc. has 6.12% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Bilibili Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.60% -7.60% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bilibili Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bilibili Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

Bilibili Inc. presently has an average target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.41%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bilibili Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bilibili Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Bilibili Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Summary

Bilibili Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.