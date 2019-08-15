Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 119 0.40 N/A 14.31 6.35 Restaurant Brands International Inc. 67 3.48 N/A 2.36 31.30

Demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Biglari Holdings Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 7 2.64

On the other hand, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s potential upside is 2.64% and its average price target is $75.82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biglari Holdings Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 91.98%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Restaurant Brands International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Restaurant Brands International Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.