Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 119 0.39 N/A 14.31 6.35 Performance Food Group Company 40 0.26 N/A 1.12 39.15

Table 1 demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and Performance Food Group Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Performance Food Group Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Performance Food Group Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Biglari Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Performance Food Group Company on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Performance Food Group Company is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Performance Food Group Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Performance Food Group Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Performance Food Group Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Performance Food Group Company is $50, which is potential 11.23% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biglari Holdings Inc. and Performance Food Group Company are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 99% respectively. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Performance Food Group Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Performance Food Group Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Performance Food Group Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.