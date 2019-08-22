Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 118 0.40 N/A 14.31 6.35 Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Luckin Coffee Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 28.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biglari Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 47.5% respectively. 0.2% are Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has -20.06% weaker performance while Luckin Coffee Inc. has 19.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Luckin Coffee Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.