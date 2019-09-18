Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Both Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 592 0.46 N/A 89.51 5.11 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 44 0.80 N/A 2.18 19.79

Demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has an average target price of $45.83, with potential upside of 8.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, 0.3% are The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.