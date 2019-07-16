Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Both Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 643 0.40 N/A 89.51 6.25 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is $8.67, which is potential 9.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97% respectively. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.14% -13.42% -28.32% -43.96% -4.88% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.