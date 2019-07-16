Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Both Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|643
|0.40
|N/A
|89.51
|6.25
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|7
|0.63
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average target price of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is $8.67, which is potential 9.19% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97% respectively. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|-6.68%
|-26.14%
|-13.42%
|-28.32%
|-43.96%
|-4.88%
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|-15.17%
|-22.27%
|-38.68%
|-24.86%
|-64.75%
|-27.27%
For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Summary
Biglari Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
