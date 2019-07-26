Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH.A) Reaches $91.99 Low on Jul, 26; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 14 reduced and sold stock positions in Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.06 million shares, up from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $288.21 million. The firm owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. It has a 1.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 415 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 200 franchised units; and 4 Western company-operated restaurants and 58 franchised units.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 89,118 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 49,055 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.44% invested in the company for 710,791 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.