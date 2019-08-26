Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. N/A 614 5.11 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Biglari Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 24.84%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has -22.24% weaker performance while Biglari Holdings Inc.’s peers have 30.68% stronger performance.

Dividends

Biglari Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Biglari Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.