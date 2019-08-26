Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.48%
|25.13%
|10.95%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|614
|5.11
|Industry Average
|209.79M
|2.81B
|32.65
Biglari Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|2.62
|3.23
|2.59
The potential upside of the peers is 24.84%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biglari Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|-7.77%
|-13.86%
|-37.99%
|-25.08%
|-53.07%
|-22.24%
|Industry Average
|2.55%
|6.48%
|13.81%
|20.87%
|31.49%
|30.68%
For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has -22.24% weaker performance while Biglari Holdings Inc.’s peers have 30.68% stronger performance.
Dividends
Biglari Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Biglari Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Biglari Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.