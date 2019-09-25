Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Comparison side by side

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 588 0.44 N/A 89.51 5.11 Dine Brands Global Inc. 87 1.40 N/A 5.17 15.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biglari Holdings Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc. Dine Brands Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biglari Holdings Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dine Brands Global Inc. has a consensus target price of $120, with potential upside of 67.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, Dine Brands Global Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24% Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has -22.24% weaker performance while Dine Brands Global Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.