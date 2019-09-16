Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Comparison side by side

Both Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|594
|0.44
|N/A
|89.51
|5.11
|Ark Restaurants Corp.
|20
|0.44
|N/A
|1.55
|12.42
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp. Ark Restaurants Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ark Restaurants Corp.
|0.00%
|7.1%
|3.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Ark Restaurants Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp. has 45.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|-7.77%
|-13.86%
|-37.99%
|-25.08%
|-53.07%
|-22.24%
|Ark Restaurants Corp.
|-4.13%
|-4.16%
|-4.61%
|2.27%
|-26.42%
|4.96%
For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Ark Restaurants Corp. beats Biglari Holdings Inc.
